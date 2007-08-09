Salal, sallal, or lemon leaf (Gaultheria shallon), a foliage plant from western North America, is available all year around.

Its coarse, oval, two to four-inch leaves grow on branches 15- to 36-inches long. Condition by breaking or cutting off one to three inches of the stem and by removing leaves that would remain under the water line. Place the cut stems in tepid water. Salal will last from one to four weeks. It is used primarily for massive outlines and backgrounds in arrangements.

