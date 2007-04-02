Salsify is a hardy biennial that is grown as an annual vegetable. It's related to dandelion and chicory, and its flowers look like lavender chicory blossoms. The edible part is the long taproot. Some people claim that salsify has a slight oyster flavor, hence the name "oyster plant."
Common Names: Salsify, oyster plant, goatsbeard
Scientific Name: Tragopogon porrifolius
Hardiness: Hardy (may survive first frost)
In the next section, we'll show you how to grow salsify, oyster plant.
salsify, oyster plant? Try:
salsify, oyster plant? Try:
- Vegetable Recipes: Find delicious recipes that feature salsify, oyster plant.
- Vegetable Gardens: Grow a full harvest of great vegetables this year.
- Gardening: We answer your questions about all things that come from the garden.
- Salsify Stain Help: Learn how to remove vegetable stains from fabric.