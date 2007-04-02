The long taproots of salsify are said to have an oyster flavor.

Salsify is a hardy biennial that is grown as an annual vegetable. It's related to dandelion and chicory, and its flowers look like lavender chicory blossoms. The edible part is the long taproot. Some people claim that salsify has a slight oyster flavor, hence the name "oyster plant."

Common Names: Salsify, oyster plant, goatsbeard

Scientific Name: Tragopogon porrifolius

Hardiness: Hardy (may survive first frost)

