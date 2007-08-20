Saponaria is also known as soapwort, and it is slightly toxic, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). However, its blooms are lovely.
This plant's long, branching stems have a trailing habit, making it a good candidate for planting along steps or hanging over a stone wall. Small flowers of clear pink are produced from the height of summer to fall.
Saponaria Quick Facts
Scientific Name: 'Max Frei'
Common Name: Saponaria
Plant Type: Perennial
Growing Zones for Saponaria: Hardy to zone 5