Saponaria has long, branching stems that trail.

Saponaria is also known as soapwort, and it is slightly toxic, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). However, its blooms are lovely.

This plant's long, branching stems have a trailing habit, making it a good candidate for planting along steps or hanging over a stone wall. Small flowers of clear pink are produced from the height of summer to fall.

Advertisement

Saponaria Quick Facts

Scientific Name: 'Max Frei'

Common Name: Saponaria

Plant Type: Perennial

Growing Zones for Saponaria: Hardy to zone 5

Want to know more about garden plants? Check these out: