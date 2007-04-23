Sargent cherry tree is a

Sargent cherry tree is the hardiest of the ornamental cherries, and one of the largest and most beautiful as well. The abundant spring flowers are deep pink and appear a week or so before most double-flowering cherries. Black fruits, beloved by birds, appear in summer. The trees have polished, chestnut-brown bark and dark green deciduous leaves that turn red in fall.

Growing Sargent cherry tree: Plant Sargent (and other cherries) in full sun in well-drained soil. It is not difficult to transplant and is somewhat longer lived than other cherries, sometimes attaining 50 years.

: Trees can be used as specimens and shade trees on larger properties. They can also be used as street trees, if their large size is taken into account.

elated species: Prunus serrulata, the Japanese flowering cherry, has double pink flowers of remarkable beauty and usually grows in Zones 6a to 9.

elated varieties: Prunus sargentii Columnaris has a narrow form and is better adapted to city conditions.

: Prunus sargentii

