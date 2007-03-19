Saws are used for the cutting of wood, metal, plastics, or just about any material you might encounter. They rely on sharp blades to slice through substances of varying composition and thickness. You can saw it yourself or rely on electric power to help do the job; whatever your preference, there's a saw for the job.
The previews that follow will introduce you to the different types of saws available for your home repair project. Read about the purpose of each, and pick the one that will work best for you.
Read below to learn about different kinds of saws:
A cut made with a handsaw requires some elbow grease, but gives you full control.
For a quick and smooth cut, a power saw is an unsurpassed tool.
