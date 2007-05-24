Prune the schefflera as it ages to stimulate branching. See more pictures of house plants.

The schefflera is a house plant with large, shiny leaflets arranged like the spokes on an umbrella. To fill out the tree, the schefflera is often sold several plants per pot for a fuller look.

When a single plant loses its lower leaves through aging, it can look quite barren. When this happens, prune it back severely to stimulate branching. Spider mites can be a problem if the air is dry. Some of the newer cultivars, such as Amate, are quite resistant to them.

Advertisement

Schefflera Quick Facts

Scientific Name: Brassaia actinophylla

Common Names: Schefflera; Octopus Tree, Queensland Umbrella Tree

Light Requirement for Schefflera: Bright Light to Filtered Light

Water Requirement for Schefflera: Drench, Let Dry

Humidity for Schefflera: Average Home

Temperature for Schefflera: House

Fertilizer for Schefflera: Balanced

Potting Mix for Schefflera: All-Purpose

Propagation of Schefflera: Air Layering, Seed

Decorative Use for Schefflera: Floor, Table

Care Rating for Schefflera: Easy

Want to learn about house plants by type? Try these:

Learn how to care for house plants:

Learn how to care for house plants:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.