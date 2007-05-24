The schefflera is a house plant with large, shiny leaflets arranged like the spokes on an umbrella. To fill out the tree, the schefflera is often sold several plants per pot for a fuller look.
When a single plant loses its lower leaves through aging, it can look quite barren. When this happens, prune it back severely to stimulate branching. Spider mites can be a problem if the air is dry. Some of the newer cultivars, such as Amate, are quite resistant to them.
Schefflera Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Brassaia actinophylla
Common Names: Schefflera; Octopus Tree, Queensland Umbrella Tree
Light Requirement for Schefflera: Bright Light to Filtered Light
Water Requirement for Schefflera: Drench, Let Dry
Humidity for Schefflera: Average Home
Temperature for Schefflera: House
Fertilizer for Schefflera: Balanced
Potting Mix for Schefflera: All-Purpose
Propagation of Schefflera: Air Layering, Seed
Decorative Use for Schefflera: Floor, Table
Care Rating for Schefflera: Easy
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.