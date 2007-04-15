There are many annuals in the sea lavender genus -- flowers that are dried and used in winter bouquets. But one perennial, Limonium latifolium, is especially effective for its branching sprays of tiny flowers that resemble baby's breath in character. The genus name is from the Greek word for "meadow" and refers to the frequent occurrence of some species in salt meadows.

Description of sea lavender: Large, leathery leaves to 10 inches long form a basal rosette, which, in late July and August, sends up 2-foot stems that branch out into huge clouds of tiny 1/8-inch lavender-blue flowers. Sea lavender ease of care: Easy.

How to grow sea lavender: Plants need full sun and a good, well-drained garden soil with plenty of sand for drainage. They do well in seaside gardens.

Propagating sea lavender: By division or by seed.

Uses for sea lavender: Since they bloom in summer, sea lavenders are excellent choices for beds and borders, where their airy cloud of flowers has a lovely effect.

Sea lavender related variety: 'Violette' has brilliant, violet-blue flowers that keep their color when dried.

Scientific name for sea lavender: Limonium latifolium

