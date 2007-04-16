The self-heals include a very common wildflower from Europe and Asia, Prunella vulgaris, believed to be a remedy for curing wounds and other ailments. The genus is named after brunella or braune, the German word for "quinsy," a disease of the throat the plants were thought to cure.

Description of self-heal: Self-heals have simple leaves with prominent veins on the underside and square stems. Small flowers resembling snapdragons bloom in the summer in round spikes. Self-heal ease of care: Easy.

How to grow self-heal: Self-heals prefer a good garden soil. In the cooler North full sun is fine, but in warmer areas of the country, partial shade and a moist soil are best.

Propagating self-heal: By division in spring or by seed.

Uses for self-heal: Self-heals are a good ground cover in the wild garden and in shady areas along walkways, under taller plants, and in the rock garden.

Self-heal related varieties: 'Loveliness' has lilac flowers on 9-inch stems; 'Pink Loveliness' bears pink blossoms on 1-foot stems; 'Purple Loveliness' is a rich purple and has a vigorous habit that makes it a good ground cover; and 'White Loveliness' has pure white flowers on 8-inch stems.

Scientific name for self-heal: Prunella Webbiana

