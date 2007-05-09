Sensitive plant folds up when touched and is therefore also known as touch-me-not and humbleplant.

The sensitive plant produces thin, wiry, spiny stems and feathery, green leaves. It regularly bears fluffy, ball-shaped, pink flowers. It is grown as a curiosity because its leaves fold up when touched.

Fast-growing, the sensitive plant grows readily from seed and can even be started by young children. It ages poorly and should either be replaced by a new plant after a year or so or pinched regularly to keep it young.

Sensitive Plant Quick Facts

Scientific Name: Mimosa pudica

Common Names: Sensitive Plant, Touch-Me-Not, Humbleplant

Light Requirement for Sensitive Plant: Bright Light

Water Requirement for Sensitive Plant: Drench, Let Dry

Humidity for Sensitive Plant: High

Temperature for Sensitive Plant: House

Fertilizer for Sensitive Plant: High Phosphorus

Potting Mix for Sensitive Plant: All-Purpose

Propagation of Sensitive Plant: Seed

Decorative Use for Sensitive Plant: Table

Care Rating for Sensitive Plant: Demanding

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.