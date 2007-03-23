Whole shallots resemble small onions, and should be peeled before eating. See more pictures of shallots & shallots recipes.

The shallot is a very hardy biennial onion that is grown as an annual. Shallot plants grow 8 inches tall in a clump with narrow green leaves; they look very much like small onions. The roots are very shallow and fibrous, and mature bulbs are about 1/2 inch in diameter. The small bulbs have a more delicate flavor than regular onions.

Common Name: Shallot

Scientific Name: Allium cepa

Hardiness: Very Hardy (will survive first frost)

