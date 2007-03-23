The shallot is a very hardy biennial onion that is grown as an annual. Shallot plants grow 8 inches tall in a clump with narrow green leaves; they look very much like small onions. The roots are very shallow and fibrous, and mature bulbs are about 1/2 inch in diameter. The small bulbs have a more delicate flavor than regular onions.
Shallots & Shallots Recipes Image Gallery
Common Name: Shallot
Scientific Name: Allium cepa
Hardiness: Very Hardy (will survive first frost)
In the next section, we'll show you how to grow shallots in your vegetable garden.
Want even more information about growing shallots? Try these links:
- Vegetable Gardens: Grow a full harvest of great vegetables this year.
- Gardening: We answer your questions about all things that come from the garden.
- Shallot Recipes: Put your home-grown veggies to use with these recipes.
- Reproducing Shallots: Shallots rarely form seeds; learn to grow a new plant from its parts.