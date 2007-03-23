Shallots resemble

Shallots are easy to grow. You can grow them anywhere in the United States from cloves planted early in spring. Shallots have shallow roots, and they need little soil preparation. The plants seldom form seed, so they're usually grown from cloves, which should be planted four to six weeks before the average date of last frost.

Plant the cloves 6 to 8 inches apart and set them so the tops of the cloves are even with the soil but no deeper. Carefully cultivate when they're small; the shallow root systems don't like to compete with weeds.

Cut the green leaves throughout the growing season, but be careful not to cut away any new growth coming from the central stem.

Havesting ShallotsDig up bulbs when the tops wither and fall over.

Types of Shallots

Matador has a rich red-brown color and stores well. Shallots take 90 days to mature from a clove.

