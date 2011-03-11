Should you consider telecommuting?

On average, every commuter spends almost an hour a day and hundreds of hours a year traveling to and from work [sources: U.S. Department of Transportation, U.S. Census Bureau: Facts & Features]. If you don't have to commute, you'll save all that time you would have spent in the car. You'll also save money on gas, wear-and-tear on your car, parking, eating out and maybe even clothing and dry cleaning.

By leaving your car in the driveway just two days a week, you can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by around 1,600 pounds (725 kilograms) a year [source: U.S Environmental Protection Agency: Climate]. Imagine how much more you can do for the environment by not driving to work at all!

Many employees feel they're more distracted and therefore get less done when working in a "real" office. In addition, there's no telling how many hours they're actually spending on work. But since telecommuting eliminates those distractions and revolves around how much you actually produce rather than how many hours you work, telecommuting increases productivity. Telecommuting can also save your company money because they need less office space, don't have to offer you coffee and other perks [source: Wilsker], and they have more flexibility with salaries if you work from home. The more financially stable the company is, the more secure you can feel in your job.

If you're telecommuting, you can feel free to relocate to anywhere you want or anywhere your spouse gets a job. Your work schedule can also be more flexible, since you can usually work when it's convenient for you and you can more easily balance your work and personal life. You can be home when the plumber or technician comes by and do chores around the house on your breaks.

Finally, telecommuting is good for your health: Skipping that commute will reduce your stress levels and working from home will make you feel more in control of your life.