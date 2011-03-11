Should vinegar be part of my outdoor arsenal?

Vinegar is a great addition to your outdoor arsenal. Whether you want to use it to clean clay pots or camping equipment, kill pests like slugs and cockroaches, or just to preserve your cut flowers for longer, vinegar is an amazing resource.

A one-part solution of vinegar to two parts of water is a great way to remove stains on clay pots. Just fill with the solution and let it soak; then wash in soapy water and rinse. If you want to clean camping equipment, use undiluted vinegar to rinse smelly coolers or jugs and then clean them with soapy water. You can damp-wipe tents and tarps with undiluted vinegar to clean them or use a solution of one gallon (4 liters) of water with just one tablespoon of vinegar as an anti-static, anti-dust spray.

For garden pests, spray ant pathways and thresholds with undiluted vinegar, or spray cockroaches directly to stop them in their tracks so you have a chance to dispose of them. Cats hate the smell of vinegar, so leave crunched-up newspapers soaked in vinegar wherever the cats leave their "deposits" and you shouldn't have any more trouble. Even slugs can be killed if you spray them with a half-vinegar half-water solution.

Vinegar is a great natural aid for all your plants and flowers. Your cut roses will last about twice as long if you preserve them by putting a mix of one tablespoon of vinegar and one tablespoon of granulated sugar to one gallon of water in your vase. Another way to protect your rose bushes from bugs and pests is to spray them daily with a solution of one gallon of water with three tablespoons of natural apple cider vinegar. This will help control fungus problems. To eliminate other plant bugs make a solution of one ounce vinegar with one gallon of compost "tea" and spray regularly.