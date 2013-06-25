Signs You Have an Infestation

The Brown Marmorated Stink Bug is an invasive species first found in the state of Pennsylvania in the late 1990s, but has been slowly and steadily making its way across the country – with rapid reproduction habits that, combined with the bugs’ lack of a natural predator, are allowing its population numbers to skyrocket. Though you may find them in your home in the spring and fall, they aren’t dangerous – they just give off an unpleasant smell when killed or bothered. To help keep them out, secure windows and gaps in your exterior, and make sure any air vents have screens over them.

