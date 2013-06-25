Signs You Have an Infestation

You may think you know everything that’s going on in your home, from your son’s crush on the neighbor girl to your daughter’s cheerleading team drama, but you may be missing a huge, thriving community that’s sharing your space: an insect infestation. Whether it’s teeny tiny bedbugs making their home in your linens or drilling carpenter ants feasting on moist wood behind your walls, these infestations can result in problems far bigger than who’s taking whom to the spring dance or which cheerleader ends up at the top of the pyramid.
