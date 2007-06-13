Home & Garden
Sophronitella Violacea Orchid

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Sophronitella violacea gets its generic name from the diminutive of “sophronia; chaste or modest.” From the Organ Mountains of Brazil, this small epiphytic orchid is the single species in its genus.

The whole Sophronitella violacea orchid plant is usually under three inches tall. The one inch lavender-rose flowers occur singly or in twos during the winter or the spring.

Sophronitella violacea prefers cool temperatures, filtered light, high humidity, small pots, and even moisture.

