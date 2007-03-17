Sorrel is a salad green that can be grown almost anywhere in the United States. This very hardy plant can be harvested throughout the growing season.

Garden sorrel grows about 3 feet tall and produces sour-tasting leaves that are good when used fresh in salad recipes. French sorrel grows only 6 to 12 inches tall; its fiddle-shaped leaves make good salad greens. The weed variety is bitter and is not good for eating.

Common Name: Sorrel

Scientific Name: Rumex acetosa

Hardiness: Very Hardy (will survive first frost)

