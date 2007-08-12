Spearmint is a perennial herb and a refreshing member of the mint family. Often used in chewing gum, breath mints, and toothpaste, spearmint also makes a useful culinary herb.
The toothed, rich green leaves of this perennial give off a wonderful aroma when rubbed.
Though not a very large plant, spearmint should be grown where the roots can be contained, as they spread rapidly.
Spearmint Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Mentha spicata
Common Name: Spearmint
Type of Plant: Perennial herb
Growing Zones for Spearmint: Hardy to zone 4
Growing Conditions for Spearmint: Preferably sun