Spearmint has rich green leaves that give off a wonderful fragrance when rubbed.

Spearmint is a perennial herb and a refreshing member of the mint family. Often used in chewing gum, breath mints, and toothpaste, spearmint also makes a useful culinary herb.

The toothed, rich green leaves of this perennial give off a wonderful aroma when rubbed.

Though not a very large plant, spearmint should be grown where the roots can be contained, as they spread rapidly.

Spearmint Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Mentha spicata

Common Name: Spearmint

Type of Plant: Perennial herb

Growing Zones for Spearmint: Hardy to zone 4

Growing Conditions for Spearmint: Preferably sun

