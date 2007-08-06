Gymnocalycium denudatum (spider cactus), a type of cactus plant from southern Brazil, is a fat, globular cactus that gets its common name from the arrangement of its spines. It has very broad ribs and a slight "chin" beneath the yellowish spines. In very bright light this cactus takes on a brownish cast.



Spider cactus (Gymnocalycium denudatum)

A tiny cousin, Gymnocalycium mihanovichii, has a bright red parasitic form called 'Hibotan' that cannot survive unless it is grafted onto a cactus that provides chlorophyll and produces food for both. Give gymnocalycium bright light, heavy soil with excellent drainage, house temperatures and good air circulation. The many varieties grow easily from seed.

