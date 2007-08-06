Gymnocalycium denudatum (spider cactus), a type of cactus plant from southern Brazil, is a fat, globular cactus that gets its common name from the arrangement of its spines. It has very broad ribs and a slight "chin" beneath the yellowish spines. In very bright light this cactus takes on a brownish cast.
Spider cactus (Gymnocalycium denudatum)
