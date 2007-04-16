Spiderwort comes in many varieties, some with smooth leaves, others with hairy ones. All have trailing stems. Many are striped in white or white and pink. All have stalkless, pointed leaves. Some varieties produce white to bright pink flowers.

Spiderworts tend to lose their lower leaves as they age and should be pruned regularly or started from cuttings. Fast-growing, they can be grown from cutting to adult plant in only a few months.

Spiderwort Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Tradescantia sp.

Common Names: Spiderwort, Inch Plant, Wandering Jew

Light Requirement for Spiderwort: Bright Light to Filtered Light

Water Requirement for Spiderwort: Evenly Moist

Humidity for Spiderwort: Average Home

Temperature for Spiderwort: House

Fertilizer for Spiderwort: Balanced

Potting Mix for Spiderwort: All-Purpose

Propagation of Spiderwort: Layering, Stem Cuttings

Decorative Use for Spiderwort: Hanging Basket, Table

Care Rating for Spiderwort: Very Easy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.