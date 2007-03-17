Spinach is full of vitamins and antioxidants, like other dark greens, and it's easy to grow in your home vegetable garden. In this article, we'll talk about

.



Spinach is a very hardy and easy-to-grow green that's packed with

vitamins and antioxidants.



Spinach is a hardy annual with a rosette of dark green leaves. The leaves may be crinkled (savoy leaf) or flat. Spinach is related to

.





Common Name: Spinach

Scientific Name: Spinacia oleracea

Hardiness: Very hardy (will survive first frost)





In the next section, we'll show you how to grow spinach.



Want even more information about growing spinach? Try these links:

