Spinach is full of vitamins and antioxidants, like other dark greens, and it's easy to grow in your home vegetable garden. In this article, we'll talk about growing spinach, selecting and serving spinach, and the health benefits of spinach.
Spinach is a hardy annual with a rosette of dark green leaves. The leaves may be crinkled (savoy leaf) or flat. Spinach is related to beets and chard.
Common Name: Spinach
Scientific Name: Spinacia oleracea
Hardiness: Very hardy (will survive first frost)
In the next section, we'll show you how to grow spinach.
Want even more information about growing spinach? Try these links:
Spinach is a very hardy and easy-to-grow green that's packed with
vitamins and antioxidants.
Common Name: Spinach
Scientific Name: Spinacia oleracea
Hardiness: Very hardy (will survive first frost)
In the next section, we'll show you how to grow spinach.
Want even more information about growing spinach? Try these links:
- How to Remove Green and Yellow Vegetable Stains: Oops! If you've had an accident with your spinach, try these stain-removal tips.
- Vegetable Gardens: Grow a full harvest of great vegetables this year.
- Gardening: We answer your questions about all things that come from the garden.