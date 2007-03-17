When you were a kid, your mom told you spinach was good for you. When is Mom ever wrong? Spinach offers twice as much fiber as other greens. So when you want a salad that's going to fill you up, go for the spinach variety.



Showcase your home-grown spinach

in Wilted Spinach Mandarin.



Health Benefits of Spinach

Nutritional Values of Raw Spinach

Serving Size: 1 cup





Calories 7 Fat 0 g Saturated Fat 0 g Cholesterol 0 mg Carbohydrate 1 g Protein 1 g Dietary Fiber 1 g Sodium 24 mg Vitamin A 2,813 IU Folic Acid 58 micrograms Vitamin C 16 mg Iron 1 mg Manganese <1 mg Potassium 167 mg Carotenoids 5,347 micrograms

This information is solely for informational purposes. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. Neither the Editors of Consumer Guide (R), Publications International, Ltd., the author nor publisher take responsibility for any possible consequences from any treatment, procedure, exercise, dietary modification, action or application of medication which results from reading or following the information contained in this information. The publication of this information does not constitute the practice of medicine, and this information does not replace the advice of your physician or other health care provider. Before undertaking any course of treatment, the reader must seek the advice of their physician or other health care provider.