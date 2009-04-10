Sports Yard

In order to prepare the yard for the installation of the court, cut and remove the trees, hedges and ground cover. To cut down the tree, first remove the branches with a power chain saw. [Tip: Always remember to use proper safety gear when operating power tools.] Next, cut the large branches into smaller, more manageable pieces and haul away. Then, piece by piece, cut down the rest of the tree. If possible, rent a container to dispose of the large items removed from the yard. Remove any hard landscaping, i.e., railroad ties or landscaping timbers, and use shovels and rakes to pull out all ground cover to prepare for 2,500 square feet of cement.