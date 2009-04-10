Home & Garden
Sports Yard

Step 2: Plan and Landscape

The next day, carefully plan and landscape the areas that will surround the court. Make sure that you keep delicate plants and flowers out of harm's way. [Tip: When planting, leave a shallow well around plants to help gather water.] Before pouring cement for the concrete pad, level the area, removing any large rocks; build a wood form for the pad; and create a sand and gravel base. Lay in reinforcing rods (known as rebar) to prevent the concrete pad from cracking. Pour and level the concrete; expert help is highly recommended for this stage! Always check out a contractor's references. After 24 hours of drying time, install the game court.

