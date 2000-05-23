How Oscillating Sprinklers Work

Here is a typical oscillating sprinkler that you might buy at any discount or home improvement store for a few dollars:

You attach the hose to a connector on the right-hand side (not shown). There is often a knob that lets you adjust the spray pattern (full, center, left or right):

" "

Connected to the knob there is small arm that gets pushed and pulled by a heart-shaped cam. When the sprinkler is running, the cam rotates slowly -- at roughly 1 revolution per minute (rpm) -- this is what causes the arm to oscillate back and forth.

There is also the spray arm itself, which is a hollow aluminum tube with holes in it (on some sprinklers there are nozzles on this tube):

" "

The spray arm has a ferrule and an O-ring seal on it, and it screws into the body of the sprinkler.

" "

You can see that this is an incredibly simple device at its core. Water flows into the spray arm -- the aluminum tube -- and it sprays out through the holes or nozzles. The cam pushes the spray arm back and forth. Why does it have a heart-shaped cam instead of a simple little crankshaft? It's because a circular crankshaft would cause both ends of the spray pattern to get a lot more water than the center of the spray pattern. Think about a piston going up and down in an internal-combustion engine -- it is traveling slowest at each end of its travel, and fastest when it is in the center of the cylinder. The spray arm would have that same problem. The heart-shaped cam evens things out.