The Stanhopea were named after the fourth Earl Stanhope, president of the London Medical Botanical Society, 1829-1837.
Scott Wilson
Stanhopea Orchid
Stanhopea grandiflora, from northern South America, has large, fragrant, ivorywhite flowers. Stanhopea wardii, found growing from Mexico to Venezuela, has fragrant, yellowish flowers marked with maroon rings and spots.
Stanhopea orchids prefer cool to cold night temperatures, shaded to filtered light, and to be kept evenly moist, but slightly drier during the winter. They resent being repotted.
Orchid Types
