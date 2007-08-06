The hundred or so species of Stapelia (carrion flower, starfish flower), similar to a cactus , are all quite short and branch up from their base. Until they flower they look a bit like cacti with grey-green, velvety stems six to eight inches long. Their star-shaped flowers (which sometimes smell like rotting meat) and the seeds, with the silky hairs attached, help identify stapelias as members of the milkweed family.

Though they prefer bright light, they can sunburn in hot summer sun. They are shallow rooted and do not care to be crowded. The soil should have excellent drainage. Do not overwater -- drench and then let dry between waterings.



In the winter, water only enough to keep the plants from shriveling. They grow easily from seed; the shoots, cut off at the thinnest part, will root easily.



