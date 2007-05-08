Strawberry begonia has multicolored leaves and, on occasion, produces

Strawberry begonia gets most of its names from the numerous thin, strawberrylike stolons it produces, each tipped with a baby plant. The plant forms a rosette of hairy, round leaves. They are olive-green marbled with silver on top and reddish-purple underneath.

Tall spikes of tiny, white flowers are sometimes produced. Baby plants can simply be cut off and set onto a moist growing medium where they will quickly root and grow.

Strawberry Begonia Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Saxifraga stolonifera (Saxifraga sarmentosa)

Common Names: Strawberry Begonia, Strawberry Geranium, Beefsteak Geranium, Mother of Thousands

Light Requirement for Strawberry Begonia: Bright Light to Filtered Light

Water Requirement for Strawberry Begonia: Evenly Moist

Humidity for Strawberry Begonia: High

Temperature for Strawberry Begonia: House to Cold

Fertilizer for Strawberry Begonia: Balanced

Potting Mix for Strawberry Begonia: All-Purpose

Propagation of Strawberry Begonia: Division, Layering, Stem Cuttings

Decorative Use for Strawberry Begonia: Hanging Basket, Table, Terrarium

Care Rating for Strawberry Begonia: Easy

Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.