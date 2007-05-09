Streptocarpus is a stemless plant with curiously textured, long, thick, tongue-shaped leaves. Flower stalks bearing white, pink, blue, purple, or red trumpet-shaped flowers, often with contrasting veining, are borne directly from the leaf.
This plant dislikes summer heat and should be moved to a cool spot, like a basement, at that time. Flowering will occur almost constantly when the plant is happy. When an older leaf shows no more flower buds at its base, remove it.
Streptocarpus Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Streptocarpus hybridus
Common Names: Streptocarpus, Cape Primrose
Light Requirement for Streptocarpus: Bright Light
Water Requirement for Streptocarpus: Drench, Let Dry
Humidity for Streptocarpus: High
Temperature for Streptocarpus: House to Cool
Fertilizer for Streptocarpus: High Phosphorus
Potting Mix for Streptocarpus: All-Purpose
Propagation of Streptocarpus: Division, Leaf Cuttings, Seed
Decorative Use for Streptocarpus: Table
Care Rating for Streptocarpus: Demanding
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.