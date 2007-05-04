String of hearts plant really does seem to be made up of dark green, silver, and purple hearts on a string. They are perfect for hanging baskets, or you can let them spread over a windowsill or a mantle piece.
A curious plant all around, the string of hearts bears long strings of heart-shaped, inch-long leaves, dark green with silver marbling above and a purple underside. Here and there along the stems are woody, pea-shaped tubers which, if put in contact with soil, will root and produce stems of their own, growing up to three inches in diameter.
The inch-long flowers, while not striking, are certainly odd-looking -- they resemble tiny purple lanterns.
String of Hearts Plant Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Ceropegia woodii
Common Names: String of Hearts, Rosary Vine, Hearts Entangled, Hearts-on-a-String
Light Requirement for String of Hearts Plant: Bright Light to Full Sun
Water Requirement for String of Hearts Plant: Drench, Let Dry
Humidity for String of Hearts Plant: Average Home
Temperature for String of Hearts Plant: House
Fertilizer for String of Hearts Plant: Balanced
Potting Mix for String of Hearts Plant: Cactus
Propagation of String of Hearts Plant: Division, Layering, Stem Cuttings
Decorative Use for String of Hearts Plant: Hanging Basket, Table
Care Rating for String of Hearts Plant: Very Easy
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.