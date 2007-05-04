String of hearts has marbled leaves with purple undersides. See more pictures of house plants.

String of hearts plant really does seem to be made up of dark green, silver, and purple hearts on a string. They are perfect for hanging baskets, or you can let them spread over a windowsill or a mantle piece.

A curious plant all around, the string of hearts bears long strings of heart-shaped, inch-long leaves, dark green with silver marbling above and a purple underside. Here and there along the stems are woody, pea-shaped tubers which, if put in contact with soil, will root and produce stems of their own, growing up to three inches in diameter.

The inch-long flowers, while not striking, are certainly odd-looking -- they resemble tiny purple lanterns.

String of Hearts Plant Quick Facts

Scientific Name: Ceropegia woodii

Common Names: String of Hearts, Rosary Vine, Hearts Entangled, Hearts-on-a-String

Light Requirement for String of Hearts Plant: Bright Light to Full Sun

Water Requirement for String of Hearts Plant: Drench, Let Dry

Humidity for String of Hearts Plant: Average Home

Temperature for String of Hearts Plant: House

Fertilizer for String of Hearts Plant: Balanced

Potting Mix for String of Hearts Plant: Cactus

Propagation of String of Hearts Plant: Division, Layering, Stem Cuttings

Decorative Use for String of Hearts Plant: Hanging Basket, Table

Care Rating for String of Hearts Plant: Very Easy

