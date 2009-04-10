Stucco and Cement Garden Wall

If applying stucco to a dry wall, first wet it down using a spray bottle or a hose. This will make the stucco more adhesive.

Using a rapid set, you can mix the dye in and this process will only take one step. (Note: Some dyes are more costly than others, because of the way they are mixed. For instance, our dye took special blends to come out to that color.)

Mix stucco and dye together with water. Make sure you do NOT add too much water — this will change the color of your dye.

Apply quickly (if using rapid set) by putting the stucco on a small flat piece of wood, or something that you can use to hold the stucco while you scoop the stucco on to your trall (or cement applicator).

Spread upward to cover grout lines. You will find it somewhat difficult to do at first, but if you drop some stucco on the ground, it will harden and you can sweep it up after you're done.