Given its name, it's no surprise that summer squash grows more favorably in warm weather -- but this delicious summer vegetable, often used in side dishes, doesn't often survive the fall. Frost and cold temperatures can easily destroy summer squash, so it's important to pay attention to your local growing season.
In this article, we'll discuss growing summer squash, different types of summer squash, how to select summer squash and health benefits of summer squash.
Summer squash needs warm weather and sunshine.
Summer squashes are weak-stemmed, tender annuals. They have large, cucumber-like leaves, and separate male and female flowers appear on the same plant.
A summer squash usually grows as a bush, rather than as a vine. The fruits have thin, tender skin and are generally eaten in the immature stage before the skin hardens. Of the many kinds of summer squashes, the most popular are crookneck, straightneck, scallop, and zucchini.
Growing squash involves a good amount of sunshine and warmth because squashes are warm-season crops and are very sensitive to cold and frost. They like night temperatures of at least 60 degrees Fahrenheit.
Common Name: Summer Squash
Scientific Name: Cucurbita pepo
Hardiness: Very Tender (harvest before the first frost)
In the next section, we'll discuss how to grow summer squash.
