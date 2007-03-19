Summer squash is a great vegetable side dish recipe and vegetable recipe component -- but you need to know the right times for choosing the best squash types. Selecting the best squash at the perfect moment in their growth cycle ensures quality and freshness.



Use it or lose it: Most summer squash varieties don't store well.



Despite seasonal growth patterns, most types of squash are available year-round. Summer varieties, with their thin, edible skins and soft seeds, include chayote, yellow crookneck, and zucchini.When selecting squash at a produce store, look for smaller squash that are brightly colored and free of spots, bruises, and mold. Smaller squash are known for their flavor. However, they are not known for their longevity.ummer squash only keeps for a few days; store it in your refrigerator's crisper drawer.