



Squash has a reputation for . Eating squash is particularly satisfying, because the bulk fills you up, allowing you to forgo second helpings.



Because squash is actually the fruit of various members of the gourd family, it comes in a wide array of colors and sizes. Whether it's tasty summer squash or sweet, flavorful

For dieters and health enthusiasts alike, squash is a great addition to a healthy eating program. fiber . Eating squash is particularly satisfying, because the bulk fills you up, allowing you to forgo second helpings.Because squash is actually the fruit of various members of the gourd family, it comes in a wide array of colors and sizes. Whether it's tasty summer squash or sweet, flavorful winter squash , this vegetable is a great help for your healthy diet.

Squash comes in many different types because it's a member of the gourd family.

Health Benefits of Summer Squash



Summer squash contains as well as beta-carotene, folate , and fiber. These nutrients make summer squash a tool in preventing cancers heart disease , and diseases of inflammation such as arthritis and asthma

Summer squash contains vitamin C

Whether you're trying to lose weight or just adopt a healthier eating program, summer squash's rich fiber content can help you get full faster -- and give you many of the nutrients you need.

Nutritional Values of Summer Squash

Serving size: 1/2 cup, cooked

Calories 18 Fat

0 g

Saturated Fat

<1 g

Cholesterol 0 mg

Carbohydrate 4 g

Protein 1 g

Dietary Fiber

1 g

Sodium 1 mg

Niacin <1 mg

Calcium

24 mg Potassium 173 mg

Carotenoids 2,138 micrograms



Want more information about summer squash? Try:

Vegetable Recipes : Quick guides to delicious meals using squash.

Nutrition : Find out if eating squash fits in with your overall nutrition goals.



Vegetable Gardens: Grow a full harvest of great vegetables this year.

Gardening: We answer your questions about all things that come from the garden.

This information is solely for informational purposes. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. Neither the Editors of Consumer Guide (R), Publications International, Ltd., the author nor publisher take responsibility for any possible consequences from any treatment, procedure, exercise, dietary modification, action or application of medication which results from reading or following the information contained in this information. The publication of this information does not constitute the practice of medicine, and this information does not replace the advice of your physician or other health care provider. Before undertaking any course of treatment, the reader must seek the advice of their physician or other health care provider.