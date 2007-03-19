Health Benefits of Summer Squash
For dieters and health enthusiasts alike, squash is a great addition to a healthy eating program.
Squash has a reputation for fiber. Eating squash is particularly satisfying, because the bulk fills you up, allowing you to forgo second helpings.
Because squash is actually the fruit of various members of the gourd family, it comes in a wide array of colors and sizes. Whether it's tasty summer squash or sweet, flavorful winter squash, this vegetable is a great help for your healthy diet.
Summer squash contains vitamin C as well as beta-carotene, folate, and fiber. These nutrients make summer squash a tool in preventing cancers, heart disease, and diseases of inflammation such as arthritis and asthma.
Squash comes in many different types because it's a member of the gourd family.
Whether you're trying to lose weight or just adopt a healthier eating program, summer squash's rich fiber content can help you get full faster -- and give you many of the nutrients you need.
Nutritional Values of Summer Squash
Serving size: 1/2 cup, cooked
|Calories
|18
|Fat
| 0 g
|Saturated Fat
| <1 g
|Cholesterol
| 0 mg
|Carbohydrate
| 4 g
|Protein
| 1 g
|Dietary Fiber
| 1 g
|Sodium
| 1 mg
|Niacin
| <1 mg
|Calcium
|24 mg
|Potassium
|173 mg
|Carotenoids
| 2,138 micrograms
