Actually from the Southern Hemisphere, Swedish ivy gets its name from the fact it was first popularized in Sweden. It is a creeping, bushy plant with rounded, leathery, bright green leaves and square stems.
Many types have a distinctive odor when touched. Its flowers are of little interest.
Pinch this plant frequently to encourage branching. Old plants readily provide stem cuttings for new plants.
Swedish Ivy Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Plectranthus australis
Common Name: Swedish Ivy
Light Requirement for Swedish Ivy: Bright Light to Filtered Light
Water Requirement for Swedish Ivy: Evenly Moist
Humidity for Swedish Ivy: High
Temperature for Swedish Ivy: House
Fertilizer for Swedish Ivy: High Nitrogen
Potting Mix for Swedish Ivy: All-Purpose
Propagation of Swedish Ivy: Stem Cuttings
Decorative Use for Swedish Ivy: Hanging Basket, Table
Care Rating for Swedish Ivy: Easy
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.