Sweet flag has long, sword-shaped leaves.

Sweet flag is named for its sweet-smelling leaves when they are broken. This fragrance becomes even more pungent when the leaves are hung and dried out.

The grassy leaves of this water-loving perennial form an excellent vertical accent for a water garden. An especially attractive form, 'Variegatus,' has dark green leaves marked with cream. Its popular relative, A. calamus, is taller and less bushy.

Sweet Flag Quick Facts

Scientific Name: Acorus gramineus

Common Name: Sweet flag

Plant Type: Perennial

Growing Zones for Sweet Flag: Hardy to zone 3

