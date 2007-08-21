Sweet flag is named for its sweet-smelling leaves when they are broken. This fragrance becomes even more pungent when the leaves are hung and dried out.
The grassy leaves of this water-loving perennial form an excellent vertical accent for a water garden. An especially attractive form, 'Variegatus,' has dark green leaves marked with cream. Its popular relative, A. calamus, is taller and less bushy.
Sweet Flag Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Acorus gramineus
Common Name: Sweet flag
Plant Type: Perennial
Growing Zones for Sweet Flag: Hardy to zone 3