Sweet rocket, also known as dame's violet,
is a tall perennial that thrives in sunny to shady spots. It is often found in English country gardens.
Sweet rocket's umbels of white or pale lilac flowers on 3- to 4-feet stalks flourish from May to June. Though short-lived, the plants often self-sow, making them good candidates for naturalizing.
The flowers are fragrant, and the scent is stronger at night.
Sweet Rocket Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Hesperis matronalis
Common Name: Sweet rocket, dame's violet
Type of Plant: Perennial
Growing Zones for Sweet Rocket: Hardy to zone 4
Growing Conditions for Sweet Rocket: Partial sun to shade