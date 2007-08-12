Sweet rocket, also known as dame's violet,

is a tall perennial that thrives in sunny to shady spots. It is often found in English country gardens.

Sweet rocket's umbels of white or pale lilac flowers on 3- to 4-feet stalks flourish from May to June. Though short-lived, the plants often self-sow, making them good candidates for naturalizing.

The flowers are fragrant, and the scent is stronger at night.

Sweet Rocket Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Hesperis matronalis

Common Name: Sweet rocket, dame's violet

Type of Plant: Perennial

Growing Zones for Sweet Rocket: Hardy to zone 4

Growing Conditions for Sweet Rocket: Partial sun to shade

