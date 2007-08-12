Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
Next  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Lawn & Garden
  4. Gardening
  5. Perennial Gardens

Sweet Rocket

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
Sweet rocket's lilac flowers have a wonderful scent. See more pictures of perennial flowers.

Sweet rocket, also known as dame's violet,

is a tall perennial that thrives in sunny to shady spots. It is often found in English country gardens.

Advertisement

Sweet rocket's umbels of white or pale lilac flowers on 3- to 4-feet stalks flourish from May to June. Though short-lived, the plants often self-sow, making them good candidates for naturalizing.

The flowers are fragrant, and the scent is stronger at night.

Sweet Rocket Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Hesperis matronalis

Common Name: Sweet rocket, dame's violet

Type of Plant: Perennial

Growing Zones for Sweet Rocket: Hardy to zone 4

Growing Conditions for Sweet Rocket: Partial sun to shade

Want to know more about garden plants by style? Try these:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

What are asters?

Should you plant lavender in your garden?

What type of perennial plant thrives in the West?

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement