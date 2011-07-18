What are swimming pool plaster pumps?

Plaster pumps are used to help you plaster a large area, such as a swimming pool. Instead of preparing the plaster and applying it onto a surface by hand, these machines do the work evenly and efficiently, eliminating the messy cleanup afterward. They easily move over rough surfaces, and you can control their flow speed and direction. The plaster is mixed directly in the pump into a smooth consistency, unlike when you mix plaster manually where there are often lumps. Although you can use any plaster pump to plaster a swimming pool, pool plaster pumps, such as the Excalibur Hydra, are specifically designed for getting into an enclosed area and producing a smooth finish.

Over time, the surface of your swimming pool chips, stains and discolors. This is due to the constant exposure to water. When your swimming pool water appears cloudy or when you see plaster debris floating on the surface, it’s time to re-plaster your pool since a poorly plastered pool could cause health problems. First, drain the water from your pool. Make sure to turn off all the electric pool equipment, including the pump, lights and filter, so they don’t get damaged. When the pool is drained, using a regular hammer or chisel, chip away at the old plaster on the sides and floor of the pool. Next, vacuum out the scraped plaster and smooth the surface with sandpaper. Before applying new plaster, you must bathe the pool shell in a light acid wash, consisting of water and muriatic acid. The acid solution protects the shell from mold and discoloration.

Using a plaster pump, apply three coats of plaster: the scratch coat, the main coat and the finishing coat. When the plaster is completely dry, it’s time to refill the pool. Place the hose gently in the middle of the pool, taking care not to scratch the sides or the floor. Finally, when the water has reached the desired level in the pool, reattach the electric equipment.