Swiss cheese plant, after reaching maturity, has broad leaves that can measure nearly three feet across. They are perforated with holes and deeply split along the edges. The thick stems bear aerial roots that can be cut off if desired. The plant is a climber and will require some support.
In good conditions, callalike flowers are followed by edible fruit. Although tolerant of low light, plants without at least some sun per day will lose their holes and revert to their juvenile heart-shaped form.
Swiss Cheese Plant Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Monstera deliciosa (Philodendron pertusum)
Common Names: Swiss Cheese Plant, Split Leaf Philodendron, Hurricane Plant
Light Requirement for Swiss Cheese Plant: Bright Light to Filtered Light
Water Requirement for Swiss Cheese Plant: Drench, Let Dry
Humidity for Swiss Cheese Plant: High
Temperature for Swiss Cheese Plant: House
Fertilizer for Swiss Cheese Plant: Balanced
Potting Mix for Swiss Cheese Plant: All-Purpose
Propagation of Swiss Cheese Plant: Stem Cuttings
Decorative Use for Swiss Cheese Plant: Floor, Table
Care Rating for Swiss Cheese Plant: Easy
Learn how to care for house plants:
