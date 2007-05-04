Without sunlight, Swiss cheese plant will lose its namesake holes. See more pictures of house plants.

Swiss cheese plant, after reaching maturity, has broad leaves that can measure nearly three feet across. They are perforated with holes and deeply split along the edges. The thick stems bear aerial roots that can be cut off if desired. The plant is a climber and will require some support.

In good conditions, callalike flowers are followed by edible fruit. Although tolerant of low light, plants without at least some sun per day will lose their holes and revert to their juvenile heart-shaped form.

Swiss Cheese Plant Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Monstera deliciosa (Philodendron pertusum)

Common Names: Swiss Cheese Plant, Split Leaf Philodendron, Hurricane Plant

Light Requirement for Swiss Cheese Plant: Bright Light to Filtered Light

Water Requirement for Swiss Cheese Plant: Drench, Let Dry

Humidity for Swiss Cheese Plant: High

Temperature for Swiss Cheese Plant: House

Fertilizer for Swiss Cheese Plant: Balanced

Potting Mix for Swiss Cheese Plant: All-Purpose

Propagation of Swiss Cheese Plant: Stem Cuttings

Decorative Use for Swiss Cheese Plant: Floor, Table

Care Rating for Swiss Cheese Plant: Easy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.