How Telecommuting Works

There are a variety of jobs, primarily computer-based, that workers can do from home. © Photographer: Olga Lyubkina | Agency: Dreamstime

With today's available communication technology such as e-mail, Web conferencing and cell phones, there's a wide variety of telecommuting jobs you can do from home. And the companies offering telecommuting jobs might surprise you.

Jobs such as data processing and management, information technology, telecommunications companies, insurance companies and travel agencies often offer telecommuting options to their employees. Even professions such as accounting, banking, engineering and law participate. Retail companies and even some manufacturers also offer work at home options. Another sector supports self-employed freelancers who work via the Internet on contract to employers.

Advertisement

In general, telecommuting jobs are those that use technology to allow the worker to remain part of the team. With a little imagination, this can apply to large number of jobs in many different fields in a wide cross-section of sectors.

Office jobs especially lend themselves to telecommuting. That's because most deal with handling, processing and managing information and are heavily computer-based. Office jobs involve writing, thinking, telephone work, reading, communication and decision-making. All these functions can easily be handled from home, given the right equipment and mindset on the part of the worker.

Common jobs for home-based workers include telemarketing, telecommunications management and sales, insurance adjusting and sales, and travel agency functions. Accountants and health care managers also can telecommute, as can bank workers and data information processors. Many office-based government and municipal jobs can work as telecommuting jobs, along with marketing research, software writing and various types of engineering.

Freelancers such as writers, photographers, graphic designers and marketing professionals can telecommute in the same way as those who work for another company. They communicate with clients via the Internet and use it as a conduit through which to send their work and receive assignments.

Telecommuting shows no signs of slowing down. More companies, governments and individuals are finding new ways to exploit this alternative way of doing business, which is becoming the norm in many ways but also can play a major role in keeping businesses operational under extraordinary or emergency conditions.

For lots more information on telecommuting and related topics, check out the links below.

Related HowStuffWorks Articles

More Great Links