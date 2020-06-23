Getting fresh, clean water isn’t always easy. Stores don’t always have bottled water in stock, you can’t always make it to the store, and some shoppers can find it difficult to purchase and transport heavy cases of water. Fortunately, there’s an easy alternative: water delivery services.

A water delivery service will bring clean, fresh bottled water right to your doorstep. You can get either individual bottles of water or jugs of water delivered on a schedule that suits your needs and your budget. So, you’ll never run out of water to drink.

Get started by searching for water delivery online today. As part of this search make sure to consider some of the top water delivery services available.

Advertisement

Costco

If you’re a Costco member, you can sign up for the warehouse store’s very own water delivery service. You can choose to have either three- or five-gallon water jugs delivered to your home on a recurring schedule.

Your water will be sourced from Costco suppliers throughout the U.S. This means you’ll get water that’s affordable and available anywhere there’s a Costco nearby.

Pricing

Purified water starts at $6.49 per bottle, while spring water starts at $7.49 per bottle. Water delivery and pricing are only available to current Costco members.

Services Offered

Spring and purified water are both available.

Bottle cleaning and sanitizing is included, which eliminates your workload.

Can choose to add on a water dispenser, either to rent monthly or purchase for your home.

Water dispensers include cold and hot water functionality.

Delivery is available for both homes and offices.

Crystal Springs

If you’re looking for variety and convenience, you can’t beat Crystal Springs. This water delivery service offers a huge selection of different water types, including popular brands, flavors of sparkling water, and region-specific bottled waters. You can have it all – including basic jugs of water in spring and purified varieties – delivered on a schedule that works for you.

Advertisement

Pricing

Crystal Springs’ water delivery starts at $7.49 per five-gallon bottle for purified water and $8.49 per five-gallon bottle for spring water. If you choose a more customized water delivery order, such as sparkling water or a special brand of bottled water, you may pay more.

Prices vary depending on customers’ zip codes.

Services Offered

Basic purified or spring water can be delivered in either three- or five-gallon jugs of water.

Customers can have their favorite brands delivered, including La Croix, Sparkling Ice, and Mountain Valley Water Sparkling Water.

Can choose between single-serve and bulk water products.

Can choose to add on a water dispenser, either to rent monthly or purchase for your home.

Water dispensers include cold and hot water functionality.

Delivery is available for both homes and offices.

Nestle Pure Life

Nestle Pure Life can give you choice and flexibility in a water delivery service. The company offers a ReadyRefresh water service that will deliver different products like cases of bottled water and five-gallon water jugs right to your doorstep.

With ReadyRefresh, you can manage your water supply entirely online. Online services include setting up orders on a set schedule or opting to reorder whenever you’re in need of more water.

Pricing

Nestle Pure Life water starts at $9.99 per five-gallon bottle of regular water. Delivery for cases of bottled water ranges from $3 to $22 per case.

Services Offered

Can choose recurring deliveries or one-time delivery as needed.

Traditional five-gallon bottles of water via delivery.

Other products, like sparkling water and bottled water, via delivery.

Can choose from a wide range of unique Nestle products.

Delivery is available for both homes and offices.

Advertisement

Sparkletts

The primary focus of Sparkletts’ water delivery service is jugs of water that can be used for any kind of water needs, like cooking or drinking.

Typically, Sparkletts delivers water to customers’ homes every two weeks, but you can adjust this schedule to suit your needs. You can opt for the traditional jugs of water or specialty products like sparkling and flavored waters.

Pricing

You can get water delivery from Sparkletts starting at $7.49 per five-gallon bottle for purified water and $8.49 per five-gallon bottle for spring water. If you choose a more customized water delivery order, such as sparkling water or a special brand of bottled water, you may pay more.

Cases of individual bottled water start at $5.99.

Services Offered

Basic purified or spring water can be delivered in either three- or five-gallon jugs of water.

Customers can have their favorite brands delivered, including La Croix, Sparkling Ice, and Mountain Valley Water Sparkling Water.

Can choose between single-serve and bulk water products.

Can choose to add on a water dispenser, either to rent monthly or purchase for your home.

Water dispensers include cold and hot water functionality.

Delivery is available for both homes and offices.

Find a Water Delivery Service in Your Area

If you don’t want to head to the store, carry heavy cases of water, or deal with supplying your own water, it’s time to sign up for a water delivery service. A water delivery service takes the hard work out of getting clean, fresh bottled water. Moreover, you can even have your water replenished and containers replaced on a regular schedule.

To find a great water delivery service in your area, you just need to search online. Search for convenient water delivery services and options. Make sure to compare what each water delivery service offers, their pricing, and their products. Then, you’ll be prepared to choose a quality, reputable water delivery service that meets your needs and your budget.