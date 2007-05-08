Ti plant is often sold at an early stage before it has grown any of its characteristic leaves. It can be a great pleasure to see these "canes" take root and slowly grow into great-looking house plants.
The ti plant bears lance-shaped leaves, usually heavily shaded with red to cream to bright pink, on a canelike woody stem.
This plant is often sold in the form of “canes” at county fairs. These can be rooted and will slowly grow into attractive plants. High air humidity is necessary to discourage leaf drop and spider mites, two very common problems. Even sections of stem without leaves can be rooted.
Ti Plant Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Cordyline terminalis
Common Names: Ti Plant, Good Luck Plant, Red Dracaena
Light Requirement for Ti Plant: Bright Light
Water Requirement for Ti Plant: Evenly Moist
Humidity for Ti Plant: High
Temperature for Ti Plant: House
Fertilizer for Ti Plant: Balanced
Potting Mix for Ti Plant: All-Purpose
Propagation of Ti Plant: Air Layering, Stem Cuttings
Decorative Use for Ti Plant: Floor, Table
Care Rating for Ti Plant: Demanding
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.