5 Tips for Creating a Tropical Backyard

Turquoise, fuchsia, yellow, and orange are just a few of the colors that are frequently spotted in tropical locales, and they can be incorporated into a backyard space in many ways. Shrubs such as vibrant fuchsia azaleas thrive in many parts of the country to add a spot of springtime color. Other tropical plants such as hibiscus and orchids can be planted in pots to be brought inside in the winter and moved back outdoors for the summer. For those who don’t have a green thumb, bright colors can be added via fun throw pillows on outdoor furniture or a bold umbrella.

