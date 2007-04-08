Tips for Growing Bulbs

Displaying Bulbs in Your Garden
Bulbs bloom into flowers with vibrant color. The following creative ideas for displaying bulbs in your garden will help you make the best of these lovely plants.
- Plant a triple layer of bulbs in the garden. The idea here is to have a shallowly planted layer of early bloomers like crocuses, snowdrops, or squills for early spring color. Just below them, planted about 5 or 6 inches deep, put daffodils that bloom in mid-spring. Underneath the daffodils, plant late-blooming tulips, which benefit from deep planting and finish up the flower display. You can also plant up a large pot in the same fashion for a burst of early color.
- Brighten up dull spots in the garden with pots of tender bulbs such as agapanthus, tuberous begonias, caladiums, pineapple lilies, or tuberoses. The versatility of pots combined with the bright blooms of summer-flowering bulbs keeps gardens looking exceptional all summer and fall.
- Plant a double layer of Paper White narcissus bulbs for twice the flower display. Paper White narcissus, with sweetly scented clusters of small, white daffodil flowers, are warm-climate bulbs that naturally bloom during winter. Pot them in late fall or early winter, and then watch them come to life in a sunny window, even as the snow falls outside.
- Plant the same cultivar of daffodil together in groups of 10, 20, or more. Then all the flowers will bloom together -- at the same time, in the same color -- making a maximum impact. Just a few daffodils look lonely, and a clump of mixed colors and cultivars looks chaotic.
In the next section, we'll give you some great tips for planting and caring for bulbs.
