Tips for Growing Bulbs

by C. Colston Burrell

Displaying Bulbs in Your Garden

Bulbs planted in a deeper nursery pot result in a lovely display.

Bulbs bloom into flowers with vibrant color. The following creative ideas for displaying bulbs in your garden will help you make the best of these lovely plants.

  • Plant a triple layer of bulbs in the garden. The idea here is to have a shallowly planted layer of early bloomers like crocuses, snowdrops, or squills for early spring color. Just below them, planted about 5 or 6 inches deep, put daffodils that bloom in mid-spring. Underneath the daffodils, plant late-blooming tulips, which benefit from deep planting and finish up the flower display. You can also plant up a large pot in the same fashion for a burst of early color.
  • Brighten up dull spots in the garden with pots of tender bulbs such as agapanthus, tuberous begonias, caladiums, pineapple lilies, or tuberoses. The versatility of pots combined with the bright blooms of summer-flowering bulbs keeps gardens looking exceptional all summer and fall.
  • Plant a double layer of Paper White narcissus bulbs for twice the flower display. Paper White narcissus, with sweetly scented clusters of small, white daffodil flowers, are warm-climate bulbs that naturally bloom during winter. Pot them in late fall or early winter, and then watch them come to life in a sunny window, even as the snow falls outside.
  • Plant the same cultivar of daffodil together in groups of 10, 20, or more. Then all the flowers will bloom together -- at the same time, in the same color -- making a maximum impact. Just a few daffodils look lonely, and a clump of mixed colors and cultivars looks chaotic.

In the next section, we'll give you some great tips for planting and caring for bulbs.

A Dazzling Display

These tulips burst with color:

  • Greigii tulips
  • Donna Bella
  • Red Riding Hood
  • Grand Prestige
  • Margaret Herbst
  • Oratorio
  • Species tulips
  • Tulipa linifolia
  • Tulipa maximowiczii
  • Fosteriana tulips
  • Easter Moon
  • Juan
  • Kaufmanniana tulips
  • Showwinner
  • Johann Strauss

Most people plant five or six bulbs in an 8-inch bulb pot or forcing dish. If you can find a deeper nursery pot, you can plant a bottom and top layer of bulbs to produce awe-inspiring results.

  • Put several inches of moist, peat-based potting mix in the bottom of a deep pot.
  • Set bulbs in the mix, with the flat rooting plate down and the pointed nose up. Put the bulbs side by side around the perimeter of the pot and fill the center with one or several bulbs (the number will vary depending on the size of the pot).
  • Cover the lower-level bulbs with an inch or two of moist potting mix.
  • Set the upper layer of bulbs in this mix, positioning them between (not over) the sprouting noses of the lower-level bulbs.
  • Cover the upper level with potting mix, allowing any lanky green sprouts to emerge uncovered.
  • Set the potted bulbs in a cool location to root for several weeks. Keep the pot moist but not wet. Then bring the pot into a warm, sunny window and let the growth begin!

