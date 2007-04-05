Tips for Growing Fruits

Strawberry jars are a charming way to grow this popular berry.

Strawberries, blackberries, raspberries -- no matter your favorite, flavor-packed berries are a wonderful addition to your garden. The following tips will help you grow a variety of berries in your garden.

Mulch strawberries with straw to keep the fruits clean. Straw keeps soil and disease spores, which cause berries to rot and mold, from splashing up onto the berries. As a result, they look nicer and keep longer. Straw also keeps the soil moist, so the berries can plump up, and it helps reduce weeds.

Grow day-neutral strawberries for a summer-long harvest. While June-bearing strawberries bear fruit heavily in early summer, and ever-bearing strawberries bear in June and again in fall, day-neutrals can keep flowering and fruiting throughout much of the summer.

Plant day-neutral strawberries as early in spring as possible and pinch off all the flower buds for six weeks afterward. This lets the plants grow strong before they begin to fruit. Once the plants are flowering, fertilize them monthly to keep the plants vigorous and productive. Heavy producers such as these may not keep up the pace year after year. When you notice berry production diminishing, consider starting a new strawberry patch with fresh plants.

Plant strawberries in a strawberry jar for an edible feast on a patio. Strawberry jars stand about two feet high and have openings along the side, perfect for planting with strawberry plants. They look especially charming when little plantlets sprout on runners and dangle down the sides. Plant in peat-based potting mixed with extra compost . To make watering easier, run a perforated plastic tube down the center of the pot before planting. You can pour water down the tube to moisten the entire container from the inside out.

Cut the canes on blackberries and raspberries when first setting out new plants. The canes are the elongated flowering stems. Leave just a few of the leafy buds at the base of the stems. This eliminates any cane diseases that may have hitchhiked to your garden on the plant. It also discourages spring flowering, letting the plant become well established before moving on to berry production.

Thin out one-third of all blackberry and raspberry canes each year to keep them productive. If you've ever tried to walk through an abandoned farm field bristling with blackberry thickets, you know what a thorny tangle these plants can grow into. Not only does crowded growth make blackberries and raspberries hard to work around, but it forces canes to compete for sun, nutrients, moisture, and fresh air. The result can be smaller berries and more diseases.

As soon as canes are done bearing fruit, you can cut them off at the base to provide more space for new canes. Remove any sick, weak, or scrawny canes. Then selectively remove additional canes from areas that are crowded or creeping into other parts of the garden.

Pruning is easier if you wear thick, thornproof gloves and use long-handled pruning loppers. A pair of sunglasses to protect your eyes won't hurt either.

Cover ripening berries with fine netting to keep birds away from strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, cherries, and grapes. Birds love the juicy, sweet flavor of berries and begin to be attracted to them as soon as the berries start to color. If the netting is in place, they won't be able to get close enough to do much damage.

In the final section, we'll talk about growing fruit trees.Want more gardening tips? Try:

Advertisement

Gardening Tips : Learn great helpful hints for all of your gardening needs.

Annuals : Plant these beauties in your garden.

Perennials : Choose great plants that will return year after year.

Gardening : Discover how to garden.