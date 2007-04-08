Tips for Ground Covers and Vines

Ground covers and vines are both functional and beautiful. These plants beautify your garden by providing cover, shade and unique visual texture. The following tips will help you get to know these plants.

Ground covers spread across barren patches of soil, coating them with greenery. Some ground covers offer a tapestry of both colorful flowers and foliage. The varying colors, heights, and textures contrast with the nearby lawn, highlighting the shape of the ground-cover bed.

Some ground covers also grow where no grass can thrive. In shady areas under trees, dead nettle and periwinkles are at home. On steep banks, where lawn mowing is difficult, great-looking daylilies or junipers can grow thickly enough to stop erosion. Some also double as vines, growing vertically as easily as horizontally. They can even blend tree trunks, walls, and fences into the scenery with a patina of greenery.

Other vines may have flowers, colorful foliage, or fruit that make them spectacular vertical accents to train on a fence, trellis, or lamppost. Some climb freely by twining or with tendrils. Others, like climbing roses, need your assistance to assure their secure ascendance.

In the next section, we'll give you some great ideas for including vines in your garden.Want more gardening tips? Try:

