Tips for Growing Perennials

Look at the plant crown, the place where the shoots emerge from the soil. The emerging stems and leaves should be nicely green and showing no sign of wilting or rotting. Study the foliage and soil surface for signs of pests , which might be feeding on the crown, beneath the leaves, or fluttering up when you move the pot. If you find extensive evidence of pests, buy your plants elsewhere. Ask a sales clerk if you can look at the plant roots. Turn the pot over and slip the root ball out. The roots should fill the pot, but not be crammed into it, and they should be healthy and firm.