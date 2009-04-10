Tips to Creating Your Dream Yard

When expanding a deck, always blend the new wood to match existing older wood. One easy way to do this is with a simple paint treatment. Older wood tends to turn green with age, so treat your new wood with green paint.

Mix green paint and water with a 1-to-1 ratio. Paint the watered-down mixture onto the wood (don't forget risers when doing stairs). The paint will dry darker than it appears during application. Play around with the color until it suits your tastes and the shade of your aged wood.

Plants and flowers that have vines and creep up trellises and the sides of your home add character and beauty to any yard, but only after they have grown in. To ensure that this gorgeous flora will climb effectively, you must give it a guide, something to wind itself around. The easiest way to do this is to wrap old grapevine around the trellis where you want your flowers to climb. As your plant grows, it will attach itself to the grapevine, eventually covering it completely. Make your grapevine more pliable by soaking it in water for an hour or so. Simply wind the grapevine around whatever object you want your plant to grow around and wait for the new plant to mature.