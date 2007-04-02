Home & Garden
Tomatillo

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
Tomatillo means &quot;little tomato&quot; in Spanish. See more pictures of tomatillos.
Tomatillo, a member of the tobacco family, is a tender annual grown for its pulpy fruit, which resembles a small, green tomato. Tomatillo, or ground cherry, grows to 4 feet tall. It has deeply lobed leaves, yellow flowers, and a papery husk that contains a 21/2-inch green fruit. The fruit is widely used in making jams and salsa.

Tomatillos Image Gallery

Common Names: Tomatillo, tomate verde, Mexican tomato, ground cherry

Scientific Name: Physalis ixocarpa

Hardiness: Tender (may not survive first frost)

In the next section, we'll show you how to grow tomatillos.

Want more information about tomatillo? Try:

Recommended

