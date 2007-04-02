Tomatillo, a member of the tobacco family, is a tender annual grown for its pulpy fruit, which resembles a small, green tomato. Tomatillo, or ground cherry, grows to 4 feet tall. It has deeply lobed leaves, yellow flowers, and a papery husk that contains a 21/2-inch green fruit. The fruit is widely used in making jams and salsa.
Common Names: Tomatillo, tomate verde, Mexican tomato, ground cherry
Scientific Name: Physalis ixocarpa
Hardiness: Tender (may not survive first frost)
