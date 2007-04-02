Remove the husks from tomatillos prior to cooking and eating.

Tomatillo requires warm soil and a long, warm growing season. They need full sun and prefer a well-drained soil that is rich in organic matter.

Plant tomatillo from transplants on the average date of last frost. Start transplants indoors from seed six to eight weeks before the planting date. When transplants are large enough to be planted in the garden, set plants 18 to 24 inches apart. Established plants are drought tolerant.

Harvesting Tomatillo

The time from planting to harvest is about 100 days. When the husk begins to turn brown, pick the fruit.

Types of Tomatillos

Purple de Milpa, 70-80 days, has deep purple fruits.

Mexican Strain, 65 days, is pale greenish-white.

Toma Verde, 60 days, has pale apple-green fruits.

