Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Appliances
  4. Bath and Laundry

Top 5 Benefits of Top-load Washers

by Debra Ronca
5

They're Cheaper

Top-load washing machines are generally less expensive than front-load washers -- sometimes several hundred dollars cheaper. Some may argue that front-loaders have a higher efficiency, but many manufacturers now offer top-loader high efficiency washing machines, and they still cost less than the front-loaders.

It's also worth mentioning that if you're on a tight budget, you can easily find a used top-loader washing machine for sale. Front-loading machines are still new enough that there's not a big market for used or refurbished models.

Advertisement

Rock Star Washing Machine

When Geddy Lee of the famed band Rush stopped using amplifiers onstage, he filled up the empty space with washers and dryers instead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

What's the Difference Between Toilet Paper and Tissue?

What's the Point of the Bathroom Exhaust Fan?

Is America Finally Ready for the Bidet?

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement