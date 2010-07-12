Top 5 Benefits of Top-load Washers

Top-load washing machines are generally less expensive than front-load washers -- sometimes several hundred dollars cheaper. Some may argue that front-loaders have a higher efficiency, but many manufacturers now offer top-loader high efficiency washing machines, and they still cost less than the front-loaders.

It's also worth mentioning that if you're on a tight budget, you can easily find a used top-loader washing machine for sale. Front-loading machines are still new enough that there's not a big market for used or refurbished models.

Advertisement